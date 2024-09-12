Choreo LLC Raises Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 757.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $325,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $233.40 on Thursday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $136.10 and a 12-month high of $283.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.