Choreo LLC Raises Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 517.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,851 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $724,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $948,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of American International Group by 348.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after buying an additional 44,797 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,699,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management grew its position in American International Group by 2,208.3% in the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 10,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 9,805 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $200,000,012.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 284,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,077,548,560.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on American International Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. HSBC downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

American International Group Stock Down 0.2 %

AIG stock opened at $72.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.87 and a 200 day moving average of $75.65. The firm has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.06. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.72 and a twelve month high of $80.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. American International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

