Choreo LLC Raises Stock Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,216,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,143,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Markel Group by 36.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 214,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $326,124,000 after purchasing an additional 57,528 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Markel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,937,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Markel Group by 248.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 40,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,189,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MKL opened at $1,534.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,295.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1,670.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,564.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,548.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.76 by $5.19. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 11.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,512.50 per share, with a total value of $30,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 743 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,787.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKL. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,626.83.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

