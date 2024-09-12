Choreo LLC Takes $1.30 Million Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 292.1% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Toyota Motor by 113.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its position in Toyota Motor by 300.0% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $174.74 on Thursday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $159.04 and a 12-month high of $255.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $2.34. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $75.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

