Choreo LLC Takes Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Up 1.4 %

HGV stock opened at $35.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.84. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $49.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $71.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

