Choreo LLC Takes Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 308,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,283,000 after acquiring an additional 15,474 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 55,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 18,747 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 189,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,676,000 after acquiring an additional 49,279 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $144.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.26. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,893.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,893.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,663.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,363 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,161. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

