Choreo LLC Trims Position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM)

Choreo LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $205,000.

Get iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BATS REM opened at $23.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.73.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Profile

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.