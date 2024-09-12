ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.06

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.06 and traded as high as $3.36. ChromaDex shares last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 374,577 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $250.79 million, a P/E ratio of -66.40 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.06.

In related news, Director Kristin Patrick sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $82,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXC. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ChromaDex during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

