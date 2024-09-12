Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Position Boosted by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Chubb by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,997,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,849,677,000 after purchasing an additional 685,677 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Chubb by 44.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,713,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,625,000 after buying an additional 2,064,730 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $957,756,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,543,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,294,000 after acquiring an additional 457,881 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Chubb by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,051,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,270,000 after acquiring an additional 87,059 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CB. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.70.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $284.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $115.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $270.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.49. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $204.15 and a fifty-two week high of $294.18.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,836 shares of company stock valued at $27,055,900 in the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

