Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Shares Purchased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 9.2% in the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 4.6% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 8.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chunghwa Telecom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE CHT opened at $38.85 on Thursday. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.32.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.4736 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.33%.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

