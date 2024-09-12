Cibc World Mkts Lowers BRP (TSE:DOO) to Hold

Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of BRP from C$97.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BRP from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price target on BRP from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. National Bankshares cut BRP from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$109.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered BRP from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$103.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$96.00.

BRP stock opened at C$82.71 on Monday. BRP has a 12 month low of C$77.42 and a 12 month high of C$108.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$92.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$91.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.35.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.31. BRP had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 94.59%. The company had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.85 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that BRP will post 8.3681507 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. BRP’s payout ratio is 11.28%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

