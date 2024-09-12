Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 85.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1,962.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE C opened at $57.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.30. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $67.81. The stock has a market cap of $109.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Argus increased their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

