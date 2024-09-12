Citigroup Lowers BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target to $39.00

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BKU. Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BankUnited from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BankUnited from $34.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

BankUnited Stock Performance

Shares of BKU opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average of $30.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.33. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $39.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.65 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William S. Rubenstein sold 7,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $303,314.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,576.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $127,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,371. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Rubenstein sold 7,864 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $303,314.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,576.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,507 shares of company stock worth $802,400 in the last three months. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BankUnited

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in BankUnited by 0.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 48,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in BankUnited by 6.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

