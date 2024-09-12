ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,555 Shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hudson Technologies were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDSN. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Hudson Technologies by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Hudson Technologies by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 37.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies stock opened at $7.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average of $9.68. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $15.24.

Hudson Technologies ( NASDAQ:HDSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $75.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.63 million. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HDSN shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Hudson Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudson Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

In other Hudson Technologies news, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 10,000 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,937.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

