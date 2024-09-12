ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 227,927 Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 227,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of Pediatrix Medical Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 47.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

MD stock opened at $10.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average of $8.73. The firm has a market cap of $893.22 million, a PE ratio of -12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $13.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $504.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.49 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 12.58%. The company's revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO C Marc Richards sold 32,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $328,224.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,785 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO C Marc Richards sold 32,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $328,224.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,785 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura A. Linynsky sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $78,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,805 shares in the company, valued at $343,783.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,100 shares of company stock worth $701,889. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MD shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.30.

(Free Report)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

