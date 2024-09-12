ClariVest Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of CrossFirst Bankshares worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,458,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,812,000 after buying an additional 187,077 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,074,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 82,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 55,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 35,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $16.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $830.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.03. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $19.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.66 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 14.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CFB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

