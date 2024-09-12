ClariVest Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Financial were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AROW. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 134,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,726,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,239,000 after purchasing an additional 18,937 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 21,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

AROW stock opened at $27.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Arrow Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $32.92.

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.83 million for the quarter. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 8.46%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is 62.79%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AROW shares. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Arrow Financial in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

In other Arrow Financial news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $60,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

