ClariVest Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) by 27.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 195,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,097 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 1st quarter worth about $1,638,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,348,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 61.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 181,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 68,835 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the first quarter worth $707,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $520,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $7.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -749.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.32. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $9.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.59.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.47 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Equity Vii L.P. Spectrum sold 10,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $83,921.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GDRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James upgraded GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GoodRx from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GoodRx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.36.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

