ClariVest Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,308 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Preferred Bank worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 10,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.6% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 96.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 3.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 7.9% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 11,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Preferred Bank from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Preferred Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC opened at $77.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.78. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $58.52 and a 52-week high of $91.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.09. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Preferred Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

