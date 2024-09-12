ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys 421 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,080 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of QCR worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of QCR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QCR during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of QCR in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of QCR during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

QCR Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $73.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.83 and a fifty-two week high of $79.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.03.

QCR Announces Dividend

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $150.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.20 million. QCR had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of QCR in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

