ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys 7,170 Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 256,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Savara were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of Savara during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Savara during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Savara by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Savara by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Savara by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 10,381 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Savara Stock Performance

Shares of Savara stock opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.54. The company has a current ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $711.07 million, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 0.97. Savara Inc has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $5.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Savara ( NASDAQ:SVRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Savara Inc will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Savara from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Savara from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Savara from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Savara in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

Savara Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

