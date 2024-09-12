ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys 780 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BJRI. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 247.8% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

BJRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Benchmark lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.63.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $28.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $671.33 million, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.85. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.64 and a 52-week high of $38.87.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $349.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.18 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Bradford Richmond acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.40 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,007. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

