ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 486,708 Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 486,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the first quarter worth $3,508,000. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the first quarter valued at $326,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 1,135.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 142,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 130,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. 17.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Taseko Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

NYSE:TGB opened at $1.98 on Thursday. Taseko Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $3.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $577.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.74.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $100.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.01 million. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 13.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taseko Mines Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

