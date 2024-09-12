ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,228 Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 14.0% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,087.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,831,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBRA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total transaction of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,342.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $337.44 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $194.59 and a 52 week high of $372.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 66.95 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.91.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

