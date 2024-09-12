ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,712 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of REV Group worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of REV Group by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,714,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,502 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in REV Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,963,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,846,000 after purchasing an additional 39,484 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in REV Group by 161.8% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 947,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,940,000 after buying an additional 585,841 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,985,000 after buying an additional 140,674 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 490,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after buying an additional 68,047 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of REVG opened at $26.35 on Thursday. REV Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.79.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. REV Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. REV Group’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on REVG shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on REV Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.50 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of REV Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, REV Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.10.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

