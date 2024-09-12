ClariVest Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of EZCORP worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EZCORP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in EZCORP by 63.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 12.7% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EZCORP Stock Performance

EZCORP stock opened at $10.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.02. EZCORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $12.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average is $10.70.

EZCORP Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

