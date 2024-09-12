ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,704 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirova US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 715,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,233,000 after acquiring an additional 15,462 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,904,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 447,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,327,000 after buying an additional 29,468 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 338,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,924,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 295,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,616,000 after acquiring an additional 38,110 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $191.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.89. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.87 and a 52 week high of $219.52.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.13. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $225.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $217.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Read Our Latest Report on WTS

Insider Buying and Selling at Watts Water Technologies

In other news, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.93, for a total value of $58,567.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,237.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $316,623.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,302.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 315 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.93, for a total value of $58,567.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,237.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.