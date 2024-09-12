ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $941,000 Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 120,816.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,765 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,747 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $50,075,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in SM Energy by 848.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 877,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,986,000 after acquiring an additional 785,222 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,509,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,326,000 after acquiring an additional 493,427 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 457,854 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,793,000 after purchasing an additional 270,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 391.2% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 310,558 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 247,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $39.07 on Thursday. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $53.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 4.19.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $634.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. SM Energy’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.29%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.22.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

