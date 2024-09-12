ClariVest Asset Management LLC Invests $1.34 Million in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 68,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of PRA Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 34,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in PRA Group by 14.2% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in PRA Group by 700.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in PRA Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other PRA Group news, Director Geir Olsen purchased 11,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $251,332.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $251,332.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on PRA Group from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

PRA Group Stock Performance

PRAA opened at $20.23 on Thursday. PRA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $31.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.09 million, a P/E ratio of -37.46 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.04.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $284.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.04 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Featured Stories

