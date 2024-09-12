ClariVest Asset Management LLC Invests $1.51 Million in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,441 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ziff Davis at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZD. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the fourth quarter valued at $1,257,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Ziff Davis by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 296,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,696,000 after purchasing an additional 115,258 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,771,000 after purchasing an additional 136,220 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 4.6% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 8.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 113,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $58.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

Shares of ZD stock opened at $47.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 1.29. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.44 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.86%. Ziff Davis’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ziff Davis Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

