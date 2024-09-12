ClariVest Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BellRing Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.64.

BellRing Brands Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BRBR opened at $58.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $62.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.59.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 88.30%. The business had revenue of $515.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. BellRing Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

About BellRing Brands

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.