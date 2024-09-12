ClariVest Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.68 Million Investment in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 119,072 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYFT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Lyft by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,094 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lyft by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,963 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Lyft by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,630,432 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $54,420,000 after purchasing an additional 141,823 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LYFT shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Lyft from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lyft from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lyft from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.65.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $11.95 on Thursday. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Lyft had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Logan Green sold 10,323 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $119,953.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 330,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,843,779.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $49,035.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,399.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Logan Green sold 10,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $119,953.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,843,779.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,497 shares of company stock worth $392,157 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

