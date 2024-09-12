ClariVest Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 851.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 5,730.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MASI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Masimo from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.67.

MASI stock opened at $114.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 77.68 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.09. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.22 and a fifty-two week high of $153.93.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Masimo had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $496.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

