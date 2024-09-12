ClariVest Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Northrim BanCorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 468,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director Joseph Marushack acquired 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.22 per share, for a total transaction of $29,688.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,688.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIM opened at $66.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $364.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.80. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.25 and a 52-week high of $74.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.31. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $46.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrim BanCorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is presently 48.34%.

Northrim BanCorp Profile

(Free Report)

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.