ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,302 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Health Catalyst worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,780,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,419,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,145,000 after buying an additional 299,139 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth $1,848,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 437.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 253,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 206,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 38.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 724,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 200,494 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HCAT shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.42.

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

HCAT stock opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.89. The company has a market cap of $469.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.31. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 28.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Health Catalyst

In other Health Catalyst news, insider Kevin Lee Freeman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,460.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $32,029.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 155,215 shares in the company, valued at $954,572.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Lee Freeman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,460.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,037 shares of company stock valued at $236,872. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

