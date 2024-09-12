ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of EverQuote as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 244,503.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 293,404 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the second quarter worth about $5,023,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 206.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 318,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 214,486 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,796,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EverQuote in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,167,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverQuote Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of EVER stock opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.07 million, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.04. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $28.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $117.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 72.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on EVER shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at EverQuote

In other news, CTO David Brainard sold 3,164 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $69,671.28. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 160,986 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,544,911.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $414,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,356.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,998 shares of company stock valued at $3,356,708 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.79% of the company's stock.

EverQuote Profile

(Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

