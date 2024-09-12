ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 32,709 LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in LendingTree by 230.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 16.8% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LendingTree in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $53.39 on Thursday. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $62.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $712.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.12.

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.19). LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $210.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on LendingTree from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.13.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

