ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,568 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GMS. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in GMS by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of GMS by 2.5% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in GMS by 1.6% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in GMS by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of GMS by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GMS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on GMS. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on GMS from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on GMS from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of GMS from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of GMS from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of GMS from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GMS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

GMS Price Performance

GMS stock opened at $82.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.46 and its 200 day moving average is $90.86. GMS Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.58 and a 52 week high of $101.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.31.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.21). GMS had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GMS news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $713,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,671 shares in the company, valued at $963,804.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GMS Company Profile

(Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.