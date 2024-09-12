ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 2,115 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 5,860.0% in the 1st quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $787,062.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,190.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Aimee S. Weisner sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $787,062.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,190.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:GKOS opened at $125.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.64. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.58 and a beta of 1.03. Glaukos Co. has a 52-week low of $59.22 and a 52-week high of $136.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.48.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.52). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 47.39%. The business had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GKOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut Glaukos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Glaukos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.82.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

