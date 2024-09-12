ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 274 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Flowserve by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,259,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,896,000 after buying an additional 24,449 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Flowserve by 937.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 65,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 59,417 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,003,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,595,000 after acquiring an additional 157,125 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Flowserve from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Flowserve from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.11.

Flowserve Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FLS opened at $45.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.27. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $35.31 and a 12 month high of $52.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

About Flowserve

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.