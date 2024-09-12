ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 4,044 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,619 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,044 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 652.9% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $487,000. Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $512,000. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,062,000 after purchasing an additional 49,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

NYSE:FIX opened at $334.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $319.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.94. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $151.89 and a one year high of $359.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.60. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 11.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total value of $4,943,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,205 shares in the company, valued at $72,239,007.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William George III sold 5,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total value of $1,941,475.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,099 shares in the company, valued at $18,301,683.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total value of $4,943,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,239,007.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,391 shares of company stock worth $8,076,855 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.