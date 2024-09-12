ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 54,272 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 67.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,272 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 335,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,817,000 after acquiring an additional 134,581 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Celestica by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,314,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,491,000 after purchasing an additional 147,417 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 20,642 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Celestica by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CLS opened at $45.33 on Thursday. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.87 and a 1 year high of $63.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.39.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Celestica had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Celestica from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

