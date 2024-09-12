ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 90 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,124,000 after purchasing an additional 315,280 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $683,336,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,214,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,461,000 after purchasing an additional 358,945 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $450,418,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 47.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,828,000 after buying an additional 564,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 2.3 %

CRWD stock opened at $253.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.36, a P/E/G ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $281.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.61. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.59 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at $46,563,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.16.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

