ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 9,795 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,795 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 352.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Michael L. Goldstone sold 7,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total transaction of $403,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael L. Goldstone sold 7,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total value of $403,593.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $634,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,958.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,875 shares of company stock worth $3,422,554 in the last 90 days. 12.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $47.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.68 and a 52-week high of $56.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.36 and its 200 day moving average is $47.65.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.20. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 18.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

