ClariVest Asset Management LLC Takes $1.12 Million Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 88,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 23.7% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 12,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Novavax by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Novavax by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 214.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $12.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.04. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $415.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

NVAX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Novavax from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Novavax from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novavax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Novavax

In other news, Director James F. Young sold 7,500 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $105,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

