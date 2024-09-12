ClariVest Asset Management LLC Takes Position in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 151,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of BrightSpring Health Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter worth about $884,166,000. 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the first quarter worth approximately $67,678,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in BrightSpring Health Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,638,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,328,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services in the first quarter worth approximately $16,260,000.

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BTSG opened at $13.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.33. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $13.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BrightSpring Health Services ( NASDAQ:BTSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. BrightSpring Health Services’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BTSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.32.

About BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

