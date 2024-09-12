ClariVest Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 61.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,588 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBI. Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 21,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Janus International Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Janus International Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 101,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Janus International Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Janus International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Peter Frayser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Janus International Group Price Performance

Shares of JBI stock opened at $9.73 on Thursday. Janus International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.39.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). Janus International Group had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $248.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.42 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus International Group Profile

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

