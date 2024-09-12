Clarke (TSE:CKI) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.69

Clarke Inc. (TSE:CKI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$23.69 and traded as high as C$23.95. Clarke shares last traded at C$23.90, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

Clarke Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$333.41 million, a PE ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Clarke alerts:

Clarke (TSE:CKI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$17.22 million for the quarter. Clarke had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 4.40%.

Insider Activity at Clarke

About Clarke

In other news, insider Sime Armoyan purchased 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$149,109.90. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Clarke Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in middle market, turnaround, PIPEs, bridge financing, recapitalization, and buyout companies. It invests in undervalued or underperforming businesses with hard assets. It invests in companies, securities or other assets such as real estate, which can be public or private entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.