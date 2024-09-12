CleanSpark’s (CLSK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CleanSpark presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.97.

Shares of CLSK opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.03. CleanSpark has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $24.72.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $104.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.04 million. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CleanSpark will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CleanSpark by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in CleanSpark by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 300,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 65,400 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in CleanSpark by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CleanSpark by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,217,000 after purchasing an additional 142,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CleanSpark by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,433,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,032,000 after buying an additional 3,235,171 shares during the period. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

