Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Stock Price Down 5% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) were down 5% on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $12.50. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs traded as low as $10.34 and last traded at $10.36. Approximately 3,839,346 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 9,427,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.0% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,199,634 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,852,000 after purchasing an additional 104,197 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,118 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 392,842 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after buying an additional 177,198 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.95.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

